Moy eager to perform for Indy Opera cabaret

Indianapolis Opera’s Lyndsay Moy views a cabaret setting as a right fit to share stories of her musical journey.

“It’s going to be the most fabulous evening with great music and amazing food and cocktails,” said Moy, a mezzo-soprano and education and community outreach director. “I’ve done this sort of cabaret performance several times before, but this is the first of its kind at Union 50.

“In this format, we’re going to be able to talk about our love of music, love in the arts, love in our lives.”

The Taste of the Indianapolis Opera, which includes a four-course dining experience and Valentine cabaret, is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 8 at Union 50, 620 N. East St., Indianapolis. It’s the Indianapolis Opera’s first fundraising collaboration with Union 50.

Moy, a resident artist with Indianapolis Opera in 2015 and 2017, returned as education director in July 2020. The Brownsburg resident, who graduated from Pike High School in Indianapolis, still performs with Indianapolis Opera and will appear in the musical “Carousel” April 29-30 and May 1 at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Joining Moy at Union 50 in performing opera will be Indianapolis Opera performer Daniel Narducci and resident artist alumni Allegra and Nathaniel Hein.

“It will be a nice mix of musical genres. We’ll do some opera and probably some jazz,” Moy said. “We can talk about what inspired our selections and include some personal stories and get to share those anecdotes that make those cabaret experiences so fun. It’s a beautiful venue. It’s a special restaurant. It’s going to have a casual feel but (is) very upscale.”

The performance will be 40 minutes in length.

Seating is limited. Cost per person is $150. Seats are reserved and sold by table. Chef’s choice wine/cocktail pairing is available for an additional $40. A cash bar will be available for anyone who doesn’t want to purchase the drink pairing. To reserve a seat, contact Jennifer Coffey at the Indianapolis Opera office at 317-283-3531.

For more, visit indyopera.org.