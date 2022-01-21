Zionsville chamber helps launch inaugural Hoosier Chocolate Fest

By Isabella Simons

The chambers of commerce of Tipton County, Westfield and Zionsville will host the inaugural Hoosier Chocolate Fest on Feb. 12 at the Bridgewater Country Club, 3535 E 161st St. in Westfield.

Vendors will offer a variety of chocolate items, including chocolate-dipped strawberries, cakes, truffles, brownies, beverages and more.

“We have a number of vendors who utilize chocolate with their products. Sometimes, it’s not necessarily a direct correlation between what you (expect) with chocolate,” said Allyson Gutwein, executive director of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce.

For example, a participating olive oil company makes chocolate brownies with its blood orange olive oil.

“They use chocolate, (but) it’s just not their primary ingredient that you would typically think,” Gutwein said. “Indiana Whiskey has a chocolate whisky, so we thought that’s perfect.”

The chocolate fest will also include a variety of demonstrations.

Gutwein said she hopes the event expands in the future.

“We are so excited that we are bringing this event to the community,” she said. “We really want to make sure that this event grows and demonstrates our commitment to the three chambers.”

Tickets packages ranging from $45 to $84, as well as vendor registration, are available at HoosierChocolateFest.com. Three tasting sessions are available throughout the day. The event is scheduled from noon to 9:30 p.m.

Learn more at HoosierChocolateFest.com.