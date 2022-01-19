Public comment to return to Carmel school board meeting Jan. 24 

Time to allow for public comments will return to Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees meetings this month.

CCS announced Jan. 19 that public comment will resume at the next school board meeting, which is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Clay Middle School, 5150 E. 126th St. Speakers and their order will be selected by a random drawing.

According to CCS, those wanting to speak must:

Register with a valid ID at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the meeting

Be a Carmel resident or a Carmel Clay Schools employee

Limit comment to three minutes (public comment will last 30 minutes in total)

Follow the district’s civility and decorum policy

CCS suspended public comment at school board meetings in August 2021 in response to what school officials described as disruptions, verbal attacks, intimidation and inappropriate behavior at previous board meetings. Since then, CCS adopted its civility and decorum policy.

School boards are not required to provide time for public comment except on matters that require a public hearing, such as superintendent contracts and certain budget actions.