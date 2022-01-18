Mobile COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic coming to Carmel Jan. 19 to 22 

The Indiana Dept. of Health is hosting a free COVID-19 mobile testing and vaccination clinic from noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 19 to 22 at the Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St. in Carmel.

Those 18 and older may choose to receive either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Booster shots will also be available. Those age 5 to 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Register at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 866-211-9966. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted.

Learn more at ourshot.in.gov.