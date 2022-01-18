2022 Primary election candidate filings

Candidate filing has begun for the May 3 primary and will remain open through noon Feb. 4. The following is a list of candidates that have filed to run in areas covered by Current Publishing (Last updated Jan. 18):
- U.S. REPRESENTATIVE
-
5th District
- Victoria Spartz – R
- STATEWIDE OFFICES
-
State Senator District 21
- James R. Buck – R
State Senator District 29
- Alex Choi – R
State Senator District 31
- Kyle Walker – R
- Jocelyn Vare – D
State Representative District 24
- Donna Schaibley – R
State Representative District 25
- Kent Abernathy – R
- Becky Cash – R
State Representative District 29
- Chuck Goodrich – R
State Representative District 32
- Paul G. Nix – R
State Representative District 37
- Todd Huston – R
State Representative District 39
- Jerry Torr – R
State Representative District 88
- Chris Jeter – R
- HAMILTON COUNTY
-
Clerk of the Circuit Court
- Kathy Kreag Williams – R
Hamilton County Recorder
- Trini K. Beaver — R
Hamilton County Sheriff
- Dennis Quakenbush — R
Hamilton County Coroner
- Jeff Jellison – R
Hamilton County Assessor
- Kevin W. Poore – R
Hamilton County Commissioner District 1
Hamilton County Council District 1
- Fred Glynn – R
Hamilton County Council District 2
- Amy Elizabeth Massillamany — R
Hamilton County Council District 3
- Steve Schwartz – R
- Mark F. Hall – R
Hamilton County Council District 4
- Ken Alexander – R
Clay Township Trustee
- Paul D Hensel — R
Clay Township Board (Vote for 3)
- Matthew J. Snyder – R
- Mary Eckard — R
Delaware Township Trustee
- Debbie R. Driskell – R
Delaware Township Board (Vote for 3)
- Rick Fain – R
Fall Creek Township Trustee
- Doug Allman — R
Fall Creek Township Board (Vote for 3)
- Brian Baehl – R
- Jason W Meyer — R
Noblesville Township Trustee
- Theresa Caldwell – R
Noblesville Township Board (Vote for 3)
- Peggy R Pfister – R
- Joe Arrowood – R
- Perry Williams – R
- Mary Sue Rowland — R
- Terry L. Busby – R
Washington Township Board (Vote for 3)
- Shelly Brown – D
- BOONE COUNTY
-
Prosecutor
- (No candidates)
Clerk
- Lisa L. Bruder – R
Sheriff
- Anthony (Tony) Harris – R
- Scott Pell – R
Surveyor
- Carol Cunningham – R
Assessor
- Jennifer Lasley – R
County Commissioner Dist 1
- (No candidates)
County Council Dist 1
- Jennifer J. Hostetter
County Council Dist 2
- John Riner – R
County Council Dist 3
- Kevin Van Horn – R
County Council Dist 4
- (No candidates)