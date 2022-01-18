Current Publishing
2022 Primary election candidate filings

Candidate filing has begun for the May 3 primary and will remain open through noon Feb. 4. The following is a list of candidates that have filed to run in areas covered by Current Publishing (Last updated Jan. 18):

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE

5th District 

  • Victoria Spartz – R
STATEWIDE OFFICES

State Senator District 21

  • James R. Buck – R

State Senator District 29

  • Alex Choi – R

State Senator District 31

  • Kyle Walker – R
  • Jocelyn Vare – D

State Representative District 24

  • Donna Schaibley – R

State Representative District 25

  • Kent Abernathy – R
  • Becky Cash – R

State Representative District 29

  • Chuck Goodrich – R

State Representative District 32

  • Paul G. Nix – R

State Representative District 37

  • Todd Huston – R

State Representative District 39 

  • Jerry Torr – R

State Representative District 88 

  • Chris Jeter – R

HAMILTON COUNTY

Clerk of the Circuit Court

  • Kathy Kreag Williams – R

Hamilton County Recorder

  • Trini K. Beaver — R

Hamilton County Sheriff

  • Dennis Quakenbush — R

Hamilton County Coroner

  • Jeff Jellison – R

Hamilton County Assessor

  • Kevin W. Poore – R

Hamilton County Commissioner District 1

Hamilton County Council District 1

  • Fred Glynn – R

Hamilton County Council District 2

  • Amy Elizabeth Massillamany — R

Hamilton County Council District 3

  • Steve Schwartz – R
  • Mark F. Hall – R

Hamilton County Council District 4

  • Ken Alexander – R

Clay Township Trustee

  • Paul D Hensel — R

Clay Township Board (Vote for 3)

  • Matthew J. Snyder – R
  • Mary Eckard — R

Delaware Township Trustee

  • Debbie R. Driskell – R

Delaware Township Board (Vote for 3)

  • Rick Fain – R

Fall Creek Township Trustee

  • Doug Allman — R

Fall Creek Township Board (Vote for 3)

  • Brian Baehl – R
  • Jason W Meyer — R

Noblesville Township Trustee

  • Theresa Caldwell – R

Noblesville Township Board (Vote for 3)

  • Peggy R Pfister – R
  • Joe Arrowood – R
  • Perry Williams – R
  • Mary Sue Rowland — R
  • Terry L. Busby – R

Washington Township Board (Vote for 3) 

  • Shelly Brown – D
BOONE COUNTY

Prosecutor

  • (No candidates)

Clerk

  • Lisa L. Bruder – R

Sheriff

  • Anthony (Tony) Harris – R
  • Scott Pell – R

Surveyor

  • Carol Cunningham – R

Assessor

  • Jennifer Lasley – R

County Commissioner Dist 1

  • (No candidates)

County Council Dist 1

  • Jennifer J. Hostetter

County Council Dist 2

  • John Riner – R

County Council Dist 3

  • Kevin Van Horn – R

County Council Dist 4

  • (No candidates)

