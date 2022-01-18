2022 Primary election candidate filings

Candidate filing has begun for the May 3 primary and will remain open through noon Feb. 4. The following is a list of candidates that have filed to run in areas covered by Current Publishing (Last updated Jan. 18):

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 5th District Victoria Spartz – R STATEWIDE OFFICES State Senator District 21 James R. Buck – R State Senator District 29 Alex Choi – R State Senator District 31 Kyle Walker – R

Jocelyn Vare – D State Representative District 24 Donna Schaibley – R State Representative District 25 Kent Abernathy – R

Becky Cash – R State Representative District 29 Chuck Goodrich – R State Representative District 32 Paul G. Nix – R State Representative District 37 Todd Huston – R State Representative District 39 Jerry Torr – R State Representative District 88 Chris Jeter – R HAMILTON COUNTY Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathy Kreag Williams – R Hamilton County Recorder Trini K. Beaver — R Hamilton County Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush — R Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison – R Hamilton County Assessor Kevin W. Poore – R Hamilton County Commissioner District 1 Hamilton County Council District 1 Fred Glynn – R Hamilton County Council District 2 Amy Elizabeth Massillamany — R Hamilton County Council District 3 Steve Schwartz – R

Mark F. Hall – R Hamilton County Council District 4 Ken Alexander – R Clay Township Trustee Paul D Hensel — R Clay Township Board (Vote for 3) Matthew J. Snyder – R

Mary Eckard — R Delaware Township Trustee Debbie R. Driskell – R Delaware Township Board (Vote for 3) Rick Fain – R Fall Creek Township Trustee Doug Allman — R Fall Creek Township Board (Vote for 3) Brian Baehl – R

Jason W Meyer — R Noblesville Township Trustee Theresa Caldwell – R Noblesville Township Board (Vote for 3) Peggy R Pfister – R

Joe Arrowood – R

Perry Williams – R

Mary Sue Rowland — R

Terry L. Busby – R Washington Township Board (Vote for 3) Shelly Brown – D BOONE COUNTY Prosecutor (No candidates) Clerk Lisa L. Bruder – R Sheriff Anthony (Tony) Harris – R

Scott Pell – R Surveyor Carol Cunningham – R Assessor Jennifer Lasley – R County Commissioner Dist 1 (No candidates) County Council Dist 1 Jennifer J. Hostetter County Council Dist 2 John Riner – R County Council Dist 3 Kevin Van Horn – R County Council Dist 4 (No candidates)