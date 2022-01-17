Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Try these cocktail recipes from Hard Truth

Try these cocktail recipes from Hard Truth

0
By on Behind Bars

Hard Truth Distilling Co. in Brown County has an array of spirits, including rye whiskey and maple bourbon cream.

Try these craft cocktail recipes:

Sweet Mash 75. (Photos courtesy of Hirons)

Behind bars: Sweet Mash 75

Ingredients:

1 oz. Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey

.5 oz. fresh lemon juice

.5 oz. simple syrup

3 oz. champagne, to top

Lemon peel twist, to garnish

 Recipe:

Add rye, lemon juice, and simple syrup to ice-filled bar shaker. Cover and shake until chilled. Strain into champagne flute, then top with champagne. Drop lemon twist into drink to garnish.

Maple Bourbon Ball Martini.

Maple Bourbon Ball Martini

Ingredients:

4 oz. Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream

2 bar spoons chocolate syrup

Chocolate syrup drizzle, to garnish

 Recipe:

Drizzle inside of coupe glass with chocolate syrup; set aside. Add Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream and chocolate syrup to ice-filled bar shaker. Cover, and shake to chill. Strain into prepared coupe.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts