Try these cocktail recipes from Hard Truth

Hard Truth Distilling Co. in Brown County has an array of spirits, including rye whiskey and maple bourbon cream.
Try these craft cocktail recipes:
Behind bars: Sweet Mash 75
Ingredients:
1 oz. Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey
.5 oz. fresh lemon juice
.5 oz. simple syrup
3 oz. champagne, to top
Lemon peel twist, to garnish
Recipe:
Add rye, lemon juice, and simple syrup to ice-filled bar shaker. Cover and shake until chilled. Strain into champagne flute, then top with champagne. Drop lemon twist into drink to garnish.
Maple Bourbon Ball Martini
Ingredients:
4 oz. Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream
2 bar spoons chocolate syrup
Chocolate syrup drizzle, to garnish
Recipe:
Drizzle inside of coupe glass with chocolate syrup; set aside. Add Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream and chocolate syrup to ice-filled bar shaker. Cover, and shake to chill. Strain into prepared coupe.