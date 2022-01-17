Try these cocktail recipes from Hard Truth

Hard Truth Distilling Co. in Brown County has an array of spirits, including rye whiskey and maple bourbon cream.

Try these craft cocktail recipes:

Behind bars: Sweet Mash 75

Ingredients:

1 oz. Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey

.5 oz. fresh lemon juice

.5 oz. simple syrup

3 oz. champagne, to top

Lemon peel twist, to garnish

Recipe:

Add rye, lemon juice, and simple syrup to ice-filled bar shaker. Cover and shake until chilled. Strain into champagne flute, then top with champagne. Drop lemon twist into drink to garnish.

Maple Bourbon Ball Martini

Ingredients:

4 oz. Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream

2 bar spoons chocolate syrup

Chocolate syrup drizzle, to garnish

Recipe:

Drizzle inside of coupe glass with chocolate syrup; set aside. Add Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream and chocolate syrup to ice-filled bar shaker. Cover, and shake to chill. Strain into prepared coupe.