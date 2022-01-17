Column: Cool options to beat the heat

Commentary by Bill Bernard

The outdoor living space of this home faced directly south and made enjoying the patio almost impossible. Our homeowners did their best to mitigate the heat from the southern exposure, but they wanted to enjoy more time outdoors.

Our solution was to create a covered porch that not only let them enjoy more time outside when the sun was high in the sky, but to also let them enjoy time outdoors when the weather was less than ideal.

The material palette has minimal maintenance in mind and includes composite decking, cementitious siding, and masonry. There is a fan installed on the new beadboard ceiling to generate a gentle breeze. There are retractable screens to keep bugs away when necessary. When the temperatures start to drop, they light the fireplace, sit back and enjoy the game on the large-screen TV. If they need a little more heat, they can turn on the infrared heater recessed into the ceiling. At halftime, they can fire up the adjacent grill station or wander outside the porch and enjoy the circular firepit and patio.

Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these homeowners from enjoying their well-appointed porch.

Stay home, be moved.