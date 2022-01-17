Current Publishing
Boone County Chamber to host Women Inspiring Women breakfast

The Boone County Chamber will host its first quarter Women Inspiring Women event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Golf Club of Indiana, 6905 S. 525 E. in Whitestown.

Life Success and Women’s Empowerment Coach Mechelle Barras will lead the workshop, which will provide information on authenticity, positive changes and identifying passions.

Cost is $20 for Boone County chamber members and $30 for non-members and includes admission and breakfast. The registration deadline is Jan. 24. Register at boonechamber.org.

