The Great Dine Out returns for second year

January is often a slow time for restaurants. Coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant owners expressed concern about business this time of year in 2021. That’s when Hamilton County Tourism launched the Great Dine Out.

The Great Dine Out celebrates its second year and runs through Jan. 31. More than 40 participating restaurants will offer deals and discounts for dine-in and carryout meals. After eight check-ins using an online passport, participants are eligible to receive a $25 gift card to a local restaurant while supplies last. Each check-in will be entered for an overall grand prize for a Hamilton County prize pack, including a hotel stay, attraction passes and local gift cards.

“It was wildly successful last year,” said Ashley Ledford, Hamilton County Tourism’s director of marketing and promotions. “Restaurants are such a vital part of the tourism economy, and we thought we would bring it back for a second year to show our support to those important partners.”

After the first week of the Great Dine Out, more than 1,500 people had accessed the online passport.

“It’s a great way for us to promote local restaurants and get people out dining when it’s traditionally a slower season for them,” Ledford said. “I think what’s important for this promotion is, you can either dine in if you’re comfortable with that or carryout.”

After a diner signs up for the passport, they should either bookmark the link or save it to their phone home screen. Then, when the diner visits a participating restaurant, they check in with the passport.

All participating restaurants will offer a deal or discount.

For more, visit dineouthamiltoncounty.com.

Participating restaurants

Restaurants in Hamilton County participating in the Great Dine Out are:

101 Beer Kitchen

Agave – Carmel & Fishers

Asian Grill

Aspen Greek

Bar Louie

Barley Island

Bier Brewery North

Big Woods

Boathouse Kitchen

Brunchies

Bub’s

Charleston’s

Crafters Pizza

CR Heroes Deer Creek Pub

DeLullo’s

Field Brewing

Four Day Ray

Grand Junction Brewing

Greek’s

Grindstone on the Monon

Grindstone Public House

Jan’s Village Pizza (Westfield & Sheridan)

Kizuki Ramen

LouVino

Main Street Poke

Manele Café Matteo’s

Muldoon’s

Papa Fattoush

Passione Wood Oven Pizza

Rose & Louis

Sangiovese

Schoolhouse 7 Café

Stacco House

Sun King (Carmel & Fishers)

Union Jack Pub

Upland Brewing

Verde

Vivante