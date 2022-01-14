260 luxury apartments proposed at The Bridges in Carmel 

Cityscape Residential is proposing a 260-unit apartment community in Carmel on 12.5 acres northeast of Spring Mill Road and 111th Street.

The Steadman is proposed south of Market District in five buildings and would be part of The Bridges development.

“Cityscape’s vision for The Steadman is that of a luxury apartment community complete with top-flight amenities. As a result, Cityscape anticipates that the rental rates for these units are anticipated at the top end of the Carmel rental marketplace,” according to documents filed by Cityscape with the City of Carmel’s planning department.

The site plan includes a three-story building facing Springmill Road with a clubhouse in the middle and three five-story buildings on the interior of the site. It also includes six detached one-story garage buildings and a pool.

The Steadman is within the Bridges PUD, which permits up to 300 multi-family units on the site.

Carmel-based Cityscape has developed apartments in the Arts & Design District and Carmel City Center as well as in several other Indiana communities and Midwestern states.

The Carmel Plan Commission is set to discuss the proposal at its next meeting, set for 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at Carmel City Hall, 1 Civic Square.