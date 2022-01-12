Carmel council reappoints board members, updated on future of historic home

The Carmel City Council met Jan. 10 to make several board reappointments and hear an update on a historic home.

What happened: The council made several board reappointments and one new appointment to various boards.

What it means: Reappointments are Dave Bowers and city councilor Jeff Worrell to the Carmel Redevelopment Commission; Deborah Schmidt to the Carmel City Center Community Development Corp.; Cheryl Smolecki to the Carmel Ethics Board; William Cooler, Dru Doyle, Kelvin Okamoto, Karen Poyser, Jill Reese, Julia Saltsgaver, Cathy Strawn and Donna Tutwiler to the Carmel Public Art Advisory Committee; city councilor Kevin “Woody” Rider to the Carmel Plan Commission; and city councilor Laura Campbell and Wendy Kiefel to the Carmel Advisory Committee on Disability. The council appointed Luci Snyder to the Carmel Public Art Advisory Committee.

What happened: The council did not appoint a new member to the Carmel Audit Committee to replace Arnold Hanish, who has reached term limits.

What it means: The city council formed the committee in 2017 in response to disputes it had with the clerk-treasurer’s office. The clerk-treasurer position was eliminated in 2020 as part of Carmel becoming a second-class city, and members of the committee and council are considering whether the committee is still needed.

What’s next: The council plans to discuss the future of the committee.

What happened: The council heard an update on the future of a historic home near Keystone Parkway and Smoky Row Road on property that is being developed into the Courtyards of Carmel neighborhood.

What it means: Mark Dollase of Indiana Landmarks, speaking on behalf of the Carmel Historic Preservation Commission, said developer Epcon is donating a 2-acre parcel that includes the 180-year-old historic home to Indiana Landmarks, which will restore the house and market it for resale.

What’s next: Dollase said a buyer for the home has not been identified but there has been recent interest. “The sooner we can move it into somebody’s hands who is going to fully restore it, all the better,” he said.