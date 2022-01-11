Monon section in Carmel to close for 10-month improvement project

The Monon Greenway will close near Carmel City Center for 10 months beginning Jan. 17 for major renovations.

Improvements include widening the trail from 14 to 18 feet, enhanced landscaping, a tree-lined canopy, seating areas and gathering spaces.

The joint project between the City of Carmel and Clay Township is expected to be complete by November.

The closure will stretch from Monon Green Boulevard to the tunnel under City Center Drive. The east side of the Carter Green circle drive will also be closed. A detour will be available by using Carmel Drive, Range Line Road and City Center Drive.