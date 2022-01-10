Fishers resident named Orr Fellow

By Chris Bavender

Fishers resident Lauren Kenny has been selected as an Orr Fellow. The Orr Fellowship is a two-year, post-graduate experience for recent college graduates that provides a full-time paid position at an Indianapolis company.

Kenny is a December 2021 graduate of Marian University. She has accepted a position on the Life in Indy Team at the Indy Chamber for her Orr Fellowship.

The Orr Fellow works full time at the company for two years while also completing a unique curriculum designed to challenge and further their professional development through mentoring and honing their business and entrepreneurial skills for career excellence and success.

“The recruitment process consisted of networking events and interviews. It was an enjoyable and rewarding experience,” Kenny said. “After interviewing with five companies on finalist day, Hilary Buttrick, the executive director, called me to let me know I had received an offer from the Indy Chamber. That phone call is one I will never forget.”

Kenny, a 2018 graduate of Fishers High School, majored in psychology and minored in studio arts and pastoral leadership at Marian University.

“I am so thankful because I would not be in the position I am without all of the faculty and staff I have encountered during my time here at Marian,” Kenny said. “Everything I’ve done here at Marian University, from coursework, internships, and more, have prepared me to make meaningful connections and put in my best efforts in Orr Fellowship and in life.”

Kenny said she is grateful for the opportunity to be an Orr Fellow.

“Prior to my acceptance, I was nervous about finding a post-grad community,” she said. “The fellowship provides me the opportunity to grow alongside peers who share a passion for serving the Indy community.”

Being named an Orr Fellow will be an asset to her future career, Kenny said.

“Over the next two years, the Orr Fellowship will allow me to continue my learning through workshops, leadership opportunities and personal development,” she said. “I am eager to learn from my colleagues at the Indy Chamber. This position is truly a dream, combining my passions for psychology and the arts.”

On average, the Orr Fellowship annually accepts only 6 percent of those who apply. Kenney is one of three Marian University students to receive an Orr Fellowship this year.