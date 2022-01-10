Carmel High School to host annual TEDx conference Jan. 22

By Jillian Kurtz

The Carmel High School TEDx nonprofit will host its annual conference from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 to give students and members of the community the chance to share short talks relating to the theme of “Through the Looking Glass.”

“The fact that our school has the ability to get an official license under the TED organization and host our own conferences and spread our own thoughts is something that I think is really cool,” said Leah Tan, CHS senior and president of the CHS TEDx organization.

The TED organization is a national “nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks,” according to its website. TED stands for technology, engineering and design.

The CHS event will include four student speakers and two adult speakers who will present 10- to 15-minute talks. Snacks will be provided.

CHS students who were interested in speaking at the conference auditioned in October.

“I attended my first conference last year, and it was really inspirational,” said Karishma Sankar, a CHS sophomore who leads promotion efforts for the organization. “People should attend because everyone has their own story, and this is a chance for them to share those stories. The theme is broad so that speakers have the chance to relate it to themselves.”

Each year, the CHS TEDx organization must re-apply for its license with the TED organization to continue presenting the conferences.

Face masks are not required but are strongly recommended for those in attendance. Attendees should park near the freshman center at CHS and enter through Door 13. The event will be in the freshman cafeteria.

There is a limit of 100 attendees for the conference. Tickets can be reserved at eventbrite.com/e/tedxcarmel-through-the-looking-glass-conference-tickets-234269595667.