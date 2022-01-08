Urban Climb 5K to race through Carmel parking garages

Parking ramps will again serve as hills when the Urban Climb is held for the second time.

The 5K race, which benefits the Carmel Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 185 Foundation, was last run in January 2020. It was canceled in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The race is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 6, with the start and finish line at race sponsor Java House, 145 S. Elm St., Suite 100, in Carmel.

“It is a winter unique event using the parking garages along the Monon Trail,” said Marty Day, the race organizer. “It’s a great workout, and even if it snows, the garages are dry. This is just a different kind of run using ramps instead of a stair climb. It is just a hilly run in flat Carmel.”

The garages used are Veterans Way, Midtown Flats and Midtown.

“The majority of the funds raised go to our food basket program, which the lodge has been a part of for 41 years,” Carmel FOP President Blake Lytle said.

The funds also go to sponsorship of the Carmel Police Dept. Child Safety Seat Program, provide financial assistance to officers and their families who are killed or injured in the line of duty, and the FOP College Scholarship Program. The scholarship program supports members’ children and college students who reside in Carmel and are seeking a degree in a police-related career during their freshman year of college.

Current Publishing is a media sponsor. Registration is at iwant2run.com/urban-climb-5k. Registration cost is $30 until Feb. 2 and $40 from Feb. 3 to 5. The field is limited to 300.