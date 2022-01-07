Current Publishing
Hamilton County ranks 6th for Social Security income study

Financial technology company SmartAsset recently conducted a study on where Social Security income stretches the furthest in Indiana counties. Social Security income can vary by location, depending on things like living expenses and the amount of Social Security income local retirees typically claim.

The SmartAsset study found Hamilton County was one of the places in which Social Security incomes go the furthest. The study analyzed Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to identify where retirees’ social security lasts the longest.

The full study can be viewed at smartasset.com/retirement/social-security-calculator?year=2021#indiana.

Rank

County

Cost of Living

Annual Social Security

Social Security Taxed?

Social Security Goes Furthest – Index

1

Whitley

$19,037

$22,358

No

84.67

2

LaGrange

$19,051

$22,002

No

83.21

3

Posey

$19,287

$22,095

No

82.65

4

Parke

$18,662

$21,452

No

82.58

5

Morgan

$19,827

$22,546

No

82.30

6

Hamilton

$20,915

$23,347

No

81.17

7

Boone

$20,385

$22,804

No

81.11

8

DeKalb

$18,713

$20,895

No

80.18

9

Howard

$18,905

$21,021

No

79.92

10

Wells

$18,957

$21,028

No

79.74

