Hamilton County ranks 6th for Social Security income study

Financial technology company SmartAsset recently conducted a study on where Social Security income stretches the furthest in Indiana counties. Social Security income can vary by location, depending on things like living expenses and the amount of Social Security income local retirees typically claim.

The SmartAsset study found Hamilton County was one of the places in which Social Security incomes go the furthest. The study analyzed Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to identify where retirees’ social security lasts the longest.

The full study can be viewed at smartasset.com/retirement/social-security-calculator?year=2021#indiana.

Rank County Cost of Living Annual Social Security Social Security Taxed? Social Security Goes Furthest – Index 1 Whitley $19,037 $22,358 No 84.67 2 LaGrange $19,051 $22,002 No 83.21 3 Posey $19,287 $22,095 No 82.65 4 Parke $18,662 $21,452 No 82.58 5 Morgan $19,827 $22,546 No 82.30 6 Hamilton $20,915 $23,347 No 81.17 7 Boone $20,385 $22,804 No 81.11 8 DeKalb $18,713 $20,895 No 80.18 9 Howard $18,905 $21,021 No 79.92 10 Wells $18,957 $21,028 No 79.74