Comic Book in a Day set for Jan. 22

Nickel Plate Arts Executive Director Aili McGill recognizes her good fortune of having Stuart Sayger again as the headliner for Comic Book in a Day.

“He’s an internationally recognized comic book artist,” McGill said. “His breakout piece was Lego ‘Bionicle.’ He’s been working on covers for ‘Kiss,’ ‘Army of Darkness’ and ‘Evil Ernie.’ We’re very lucky he lives here in Noblesville and his been so supportive of Nickel Plate Arts and so interested in building a community of people who love comic book art here.”

McGill said the Comic Book in a Day program was developed in conjunction with Sayger. The ninth Comic Book in a Day, presented by Noblesville-based Nickel Plate Arts, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Ignite Art Studio in the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Dr., Fishers. Admission is free. Participation in the Comic Book Challenge costs $25 and requires advance registration.

The challenge gives participants the opportunity to create their own comic book in the course of a day.

Three free workshop sessions are set from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13, 18 and 20 at Ignite Art Studio. Victor Dandridge, a writer and publisher of comics, and Sayger are scheduled to assist at the workshops.

“Those serve as warmups or introductions for people who might be a little nervous of creating a comic book from scratch or haven’t drawn in a while,” McGill said. “If you can be there all day on Jan. 22, it’s a great way to see what we’re going to do all day.”

McGill said a few previous participants will host small sessions during the day. Kevin Bixby, the 2021 Comic Book Challenge champion from the Chicago area, will be one of the guests.

“In addition to drawing all day and showing off his skills, he’ll be telling people how to make their own mini-comics,” McGill said.

The last two Comic Book in a Day events have been virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was virtual in August 2020 and January 2021.

“Right now, we’re hopeful we get to hold the competition in person at the library,” McGill said. “There is still a virtual option (for anyone who) wants to do it that way.”

McGill said registration slots are full for both virtual programs.

‘We are hoping going back to the hybrid model allows us to get more people involved,” McGill said. “We’re hoping to have about 20 participants and there is still plenty of room for people to sign up right now.”

For more, visit nickelplatearts.org.