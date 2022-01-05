Mother, daughter open home-based concierge business in Zionsville

Monique Dominguez and her mother Theresa Dominguez opened 2 Busy Bees LLC, a home-based concierge business, in September 2021 after moving to Zionsville in May of last year from Orange County in California.

The mother-daughter duo has more than 20 combined years of administrative experience.

“We just really wanted to take our administrative background and transfer it into our own home business,” Monique said. “The inspiration to create 2 Busy Bees was to use that skill set and help out more than executive businesses … really just the masses or regular people.”

2 Busy Bees’ services include dry-cleaning, post office trips, shipping items, grocery shopping, item returns, shopping for gifts and contractor/vendor management.

“Let’s say a homeowner has a busy schedule,” Monique said. “Their spouse is working, their managing the kids and they’re not going to be home while a technician comes to their home to repair something on their house. They’ll give us a call, and we’ll actually wait during that time frame for the technician to come out and complete the work order.”

The business also offers home organizing services, including closet, kitchen, garage and entire house organizations. 2 Busy Bees only serves Zionsville residents, but Monique and Theresa said they are interested in expanding their service area to surrounding municipalities, such as Carmel, Westfield, Fishers and Noblesville.

“Our goal is to branch out but stay on the north side of Indianapolis,” Monique said.

While living in California “had its pros and cons,” Monique and Theresa felt the central Indiana area would be a “natural progression” for their careers and a chance to be closer to family. And they thought Zionsville was the perfect place to start a concierge business.

According to F.C. Tucker Co., an Indianapolis-based real estate firm, the average sale price of a Zionsville home is the highest in central Indiana at $543,585. Zionsville has a median household income of $137,377, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, compared to Carmel’s $112,765 and Indianapolis’ $47,873.

“Doing research, the north side of Indy seemed like the place in Indiana that I wanted to land,” Monique said. “It’s quaint, cute, has historic charm off of Main Street. That’s something that attracted us to the town.”

Theresa said their experiences have affirmed their first impressions of the town.

“So far, a lot of the customers and people we have spoken to have been super receptive and have been very warm and welcoming,” Theresa said. “It has made this very easy for us. At the beginning, when you start a business, it is very daunting. But the community has been really great.”

For more, visit 2 Busy Bees’ Instagram profile at @2busybeesin, email 2busybeesin@gmail.com or call Monique at 317-447-3394.