Everything Home to open showroom in Indiana Design Center

By Les Morris

A well-known local interior design firm will be the next showroom to open at the Indiana Design Center in Carmel when Everything Home debuts in early spring.

Everything Home owner Wendy Langston is excited about a storefront presence in the Arts & Design District for her business, which she founded in 2014, following her successful launches of home building brands, Heartwood Custom Homes and Old Town Design Group.

“The value of the physical presence at the Indiana Design Center is very unique,” she says. “Pedcor (Pedcor Companies, the IDC’s developer and owner) is dedicated to creating a destination experience because it has great energy and vibe. We think we can piggyback off of that to make it a relaxed space to get to know my brand.”

Langston describes the brand as “intentionally approachable.”

“It’s our charge to bring classic, forward-thinking design,” Langston said. “Our gift is not the commodities but how we pull it all together. The showroom will really illustrate how to pull a sofa, chair and rug together in a cohesive way that can transform space. People can begin to envision that they would like that look in their home.”

Melissa Averitt, senior vice president at Pedcor, said the arrangement didn’t happen overnight.

“We’ve been talking with Wendy for quite some time about a presence in the building,” Averitt said.

The 2,600-square-foot retail showroom and studio space will be on the first floor of the IDC and will be open to the public. Everything Home’s staff of 10 employees, including five interior designers, will relocate to the new IDC space.