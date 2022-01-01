Damen Angone and his mom, Amy Angone, visited with Santa during Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library’s Santa Romp and Stomp in Lincoln Park Dec.14. The library hosted the socially distanced event for children up to 5 years old. Participants hopped, jumped and danced to music with the Jolly Old Elf, who then listened to requests and posed for photos. (Photos courtesy of the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library) Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library’s Bookmobile substituted for Santa’s sleigh when it arrived at the library’s Santa Romp and Stomp in Lincoln Park Dec. 14. It joined children to celebrate the holidays during the socially distanced outdoor event. Sometimes, a bandage makes it hard to smile, even when you’re visiting Santa. Zachary Buckhorn wasn’t sure about talking to Santa during Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library’s Santa Romp and Stomp in Lincoln Park Dec. 14. His mom, Patty Buckhorn, said Santa eventually won him over and got a smile. Snapshot: Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library hosts Santa Romp and Stomp 0 By Current Publishing on January 1, 2022 Zionsville Community Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe toMorning BriefingEntertainmentFood/DiningBreaking News Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email