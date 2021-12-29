Fishers Parks roundup: Needle & Thread Society, StoryWalk, free yoga

The Fishers Parks and Recreation Dept. has several events returning this month. Events include The Needle & Thread Society meeting, free yoga classes and an updated StoryWalk.

The Needle & Thread Society:

The Needle & Thread Society is a free club that meets at the Maker Playground in Hub & Spoke, 8100 E. 106th St. Meeting dates are Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 15, Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8. The Needle & Thread Society is for any person who practices or is interested in or starting fiber art, which is anything that involves a stitch, thread, yarn or a needle, such as embroidery, knitting, crochet, cross-stitch, weaving, needle punch and more. Attendees can bring a project to socialize or share their wealth of knowledge with other makers. The group is designed for ages 13 and older. All sessions run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month.

Free yoga:

Fishers Parks and Recreation Dept. will again offer free yoga classes. Free yoga will be from 9 to 10 a.m. each Wednesday at Billericay Park, 12690 Promise Rd. Pre-registration isn’t required, but participants must bring their own mat.

StoryWalk:

The January StoryWalk begins Jan. 5 and will be installed at Heritage Park, 10595 Eller Rd. StoryWalk is conducted by the parks department in partnership with Hamilton East Public Library. Each month, the parks department features a nature-based picture book on a quarter-mile hike. The January StoryWalk features the book “A Sled for Gabo” by Emma Otheguy.