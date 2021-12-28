NASCAR’s Ryan Newman to drive car that honors Indiana man

Clauson Marshall Racing and Indiana Donor Network revealed NASCAR driver Ryan Newman’s new 2022 Driven2SaveLives midget car Dec. 20 at Clauson Marshall Racing in Fishers. Newman will drive the car in the 2022 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals later this month. The car displays the name of organ donor Cody Brommer of Fort Wayne. Brommer died at 21 and was an organ donor. Eight lives were saved and two recipients gained sight from Brommer’s decision to become an organ and cornea donor.
NASCAR’s Ryan Newman to drive car that honors Indiana man0
