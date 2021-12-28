Matriarch Birth Center planned on N. Range Line Road

Old Town Companies is seeking to build a birth center, which would be the first in Hamilton County, at 520 N. Range Line Rd.

Matriarch Birth Center & Women’s Health would be in a new 7,000-square-foot, two-story building on half an acre. It is designed to contain three birth suites, clinic rooms for patient visits, classroom space and a large wraparound porch on the exterior to match the character of the surrounding area.

The birth center would provide services for women considered to have low-risk pregnancies, and most would return home within hours of giving birth. Care would be provided by certified nurse midwives.

The center would not provide surgery services, offer epidurals or anesthesia or terminate pregnancies.

The Carmel Plan Commission reviewed the center’s site plan at its Dec. 21, 2021 meeting. The commission’s residential committee, which has final voting authority on the matter, is scheduled to take a closer look at the plans at its Jan. 4 meeting.

The site of the proposed birth center contains a 1.5-story residential building constructed circa 1900. The existing structure is identified as a building of social history significance on the City of Carmel/Clay Township Historic Architecture Survey.

Justin Moffett, CEO of Old Town Companies, told the commission he intends for the existing building to remain and serve as a complementary use for the birth center.

The center is co-founded and co-owned by Moffett’s wife, Jennifer, and Brandie Stoneking, a certified doula and childbirth educator. Other co-owners are Laura Wiegand and Dr. Dele Ogunleye.

If plans move forward, the birth center would be one of eight in Indiana.

Learn more at facebook.com/MatriarchBirthCenter.