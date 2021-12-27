Noblesville Schools superintendent announces retirement

Noblesville Schools Supt. Beth Niedermeyer will retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Her last day will be June 30.

“This was a tough decision for me, as the years I have spent with Noblesville Schools have been the proudest of my career,” Niedermeyer stated. “I have such tremendous respect for this community and for our educators, support staff and leaders. It’s been my true honor to walk alongside you all, celebrating our achievements and supporting one another through challenges. I will continue to be committed to students, educators, public education, Noblesville Schools and this community, and am rooting for your success.”

Niedermeyer joined Noblesville Schools as superintendent in July 2014 after having served in previous leadership roles with Hamilton Southeastern Schools, the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township and Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Besides her leadership responsibilities with the district, Niedermeyer also serves on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville, Noblesville Chamber of Commerce, Noblesville Youth Assistance, Noblesville Diversity Coalition and Noblesville Midday Rotary.

“I want to thank Dr. Niedermeyer not only for her outstanding leadership and service to Noblesville Schools these past eight years, but also for her commitment to public education for the last 38 years,” stated Joe Forgey, president of the Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees. “Her passion for learning, thoughtful guidance, and ability to build strong relationships has had an untold positive impact on tens of thousands of students, employees, families and community members over the years.”

The school board will contract a professional superintendent search firm to assist in finding Niedermeyer’s replacement. A new superintendent is expected to be named in the spring.

“Noblesville Schools is one of the best districts in the state and we’re confident that we’ll be able to find another strong leader to continue our tradition of excellence,” Forgey stated.