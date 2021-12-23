Zionsville consulting firm becomes employee-owned

Zionsville-based consulting firm DK Pierce & Associates Inc. recently announced it is now an employee-owned company.

The company, in its more than 20-year partnership with biopharmaceutical companies, has helped bring treatments for complex conditions to patients. It has helped launch drugs for rare diseases, cancer treatments and gene and cellular therapies into the marketplace.

According to DK Pierce & Associates, the company is one of only 167 firms in Indiana that have Employee Stock Ownership Plans.

Denise Pierce, the company’s founder, president and CEO, knew from the beginning of her more than 20-year tenure that she didn’t want to sell to a larger company.

“I wanted DKP to always be independent and to be able to operate in our areas of maximum expertise and impact,” Pierce stated in a press release. “We don’t want to become generalists. We have always been specialists — working with clients around the country to ensure access to clinically meaningful oncology, rare disease, and gene/cell therapy products. We’re here to stay in this unique niche — and in Indiana.”

Pierce also stated that becoming an ESOP ensures company longevity and the fulfillment of its mission to ensure patient access to care.

“The DKP of today will become the DKP of the future, and I wanted our passion and values to be driving that legacy, not some external pressure or profit-hungry force,” Pierce stated.

According to DK Pierce & Associates, employees at ESOP companies generally receive 5 to 12 percent more in wages, can save an average of 2 1/2 times more for retirement and are 25 percent more likely to stay in business.

For more, visit dkpierce.net.