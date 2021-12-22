Carmel’s Studio M, KBSO to move into new office building on Veterans Way

Studio M Architecture and KBSO Consulting are planning to move from their separate locations in Carmel into a new building the firms will co-own on the northeast corner of Veterans Way and 3rd St. SW.

Studio M plans to occupy the second floor, with KBSO Consulting, an engineering firm that often works closely with Studio M, relocating from 1344 S. Range Line Rd. to the new building’s third floor. The first floor will include a lobby and retail or office space for lease.

Construction on the three-story, 30,000-square-foot building is set to begin in March 2022 and be complete by the first quarter of 2023.

Dan Moriarity, founding principal of Studio M, said he loves the firm’s current location on the northwest corner of Range Line Road and Main Street, but in the decade it has been there it has grown from six to 40 employees.

“It’s untenable to stay in our current location, as much as we’d like to,” Moriarity said.

Employees working in Studio M’s Broad Ripple office will relocate to the new building, which will be built on two lots – one vacant and one with a small building that houses Conzer Security – combined into a new parcel.

The new office building is just south of the Indiana Design Center and east of the Allied Solutions headquarters.