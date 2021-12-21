Noblesville Police Dept. responds to reported robbery, shots fired

Noblesville Police Dept. officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 2:14 a.m. Dec. 21 to 19498 Hurst Strand Way. Officers discovered that several rounds were fired into the residence and garage. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

NPD officers responded to the same residence the previous day in response to a robbery. The victims reported the theft of a video game system and televisions. The suspects in the alleged robbery are believed to be known by the victims.

Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the NPD. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance. As of press time Dec. 21, no arrests were made and the investigation was ongoing.

NPD asks that anyone who has additional information to contact the criminal investigation division at 317-776-6371.