Noblesville mayor awarded Global Statesman Award

By Chris Bavender

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen was awarded the Global Statesman Award by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition on Dec. 7 at the coalition’s annual tribute celebration.

“I’m proud of what it means for Noblesville to be recognized on this stage with other inclusive communities that think about leading globally,” Jensen said.

USGLC noted mayors are on the frontlines every day, addressing global issues that have become local issues and getting things done for the citizens they serve. Jensen said his administration is working to make Noblesville and the community “better each day because our small acts will add up.”

“Maybe it’s a change in a neighborhood that spreads throughout our city, then state, and so on,” Jensen said. “Also, the simple act of creating jobs launches a ripple effect in our community – creating new jobs, increasing our workforce and provides more options and opportunities. If we take care of our residents and our businesses take care of their employees, the community thrives. It makes our city a better place to live, work and play.”

Jensen said Noblesville’s mental health initiatives have global significance. An example the Mental Health Mondays livestream that was started when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“With the help of licensed Noblesville therapist Kristen Boice, we openly discussed how to deal with all of our feelings and emotions as most of us were isolated at home,” Jensen said. “Since then, we have expanded to discuss other topics, but our goal has remained to help everyone with their mental health. We started this as a resource for our community and to make sure residents knew they were not alone in what they were feeling or experiencing. We discovered our reach greatly surpassed our city and state borders.”

In its letter to Jensen notifying him of the award, the USGLC said that as a member of its Indiana State Advisory Committee, the organization was grateful for the mayor’s “strong voice about the importance of America’s role in the world.”

“Your actions as mayor have truly exemplified how leading globally matters locally,” the USGLC stated in its letter. “Now more than ever, what happens throughout the world has a powerful impact on the health, security, and economic interests of citizens in cities across the United States. Throughout your career in public service, you have been a critical voice in this story.”

“We are seeing our world become smaller as more companies expand their markets and facilities overseas. Teleconferencing has become the new normal in the business world and we are able to create and build new relationships,” Jensen said. “We are fortunate to have numerous international companies with North American headquarters or facilities in our city. Our willingness to cultivate relationships and our welcoming community make it easier for businesses to invest in Noblesville, with their finances and, more importantly, their employees.”

USGLC honored several mayors from across the nation for their leadership. This is the first time Jensen has received the award.