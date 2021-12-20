Night & Day diversions – December 21, 2021

“A Beef & Boards Christmas”

“A Beef & Boards Christmas” runs through Dec. 23 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

“Elf the Musical”

Civic Theatre’s production of “Elf the Musical” runs through Dec. 24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts Center in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

Yuletide Celebration

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra presents AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration through Dec. 23 at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.

“Messiah”

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will perform Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.