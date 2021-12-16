Carmel to purchase jazz trio sculptures displayed near Palladium for decade

Current Publishing
The City of Carmel is purchasing the “Beautiful Riff” sculpture of three jazz musicians by J. Seward Johnson for $276,000. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

The City of Carmel is purchasing a trio of sculptures by J. Seward Johnson that have been on display near the Palladium for approximately 10 years.

The Carmel Redevelopment Commission on Dec. 15 approved a contract to purchase the three sculptures of jazz musicians, collectively known as “Beautiful Riff,” from the Seward Johnson Atelier for $92,000 each, or a total of $276,000.

CRC Director Henry Mestetsky said that Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard negotiated with the atelier for Carmel to purchase the sculptures at half price.

“(The sculptures have) become a beloved staple of our community,” Mestetsky said. “You can see every Saturday morning when you are visiting the farmers market or any other time you find yourself on the Center for the Performing Arts campus.”

The sculptures have been on loan to the city at no cost.

