District cuts ribbon to roundabout art sculpture

Noblesville Schools cut the ribbon to an art sculpture at the Field Drive and Cumberland Road roundabout Dec. 1.

The sculpture features a prominent “N” in the school’s colors of black and gold. The words “Noblesville” and “Millers” are highlighted. There are two 17-foot-tall aluminum “N” letters facing in opposite directions.

Noblesville Schools sought sculpture designs during a community art contest in 2019. The sculpture is intended to honor Noblesville Schools’ students, staff, families and alumni. Five submissions featured a prominent “N.” The winning submissions came from Carter Metzger, Noblesville West Middle School sixth-grader; Amelia Wiggins, Noblesville High School 10th grader; Kelsie Hayward, 2021 Noblesville High School graduate; Jakob O’Dell, 2019 Noblesville High School graduate; and Donna Hess, Noblesville Schools receptionist