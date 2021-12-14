Current Publishing
You are at:»»»District cuts ribbon to roundabout art sculpture
From left, Amelia Wiggins, Carter Metzger, School Board President Joe Forgey, Supt. Beth Niedermeyer, Mayor Chris Jensen, Associate Supt. Dave Mundy, director marketing and communications Marnie Cooke and Kelsie Hayward cut the ribbon to the roundabout. (Photos courtesy of Noblesville Schools)

District cuts ribbon to roundabout art sculpture

0
By on Noblesville Community

Noblesville Schools cut the ribbon to an art sculpture at the Field Drive and Cumberland Road roundabout Dec. 1.

Mayor Chris Jensen, right, pauses with Noblesville Schools Supt. Beth Niedermeyer at the Dec. 1 ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The sculpture features a prominent “N” in the school’s colors of black and gold. The words “Noblesville” and “Millers” are highlighted. There are two 17-foot-tall aluminum “N” letters facing in opposite directions.

Noblesville Schools sought sculpture designs during a community art contest in 2019. The sculpture is intended to honor Noblesville Schools’ students, staff, families and alumni. Five submissions featured a prominent “N.” The winning submissions came from Carter Metzger, Noblesville West Middle School sixth-grader; Amelia Wiggins, Noblesville High School 10th grader; Kelsie Hayward, 2021 Noblesville High School graduate; Jakob O’Dell, 2019 Noblesville High School graduate; and Donna Hess, Noblesville Schools receptionist

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts