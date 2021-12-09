Some Carmel park projects delayed by supply chain disruption, other issues

The arrival of cooler temperatures may be causing Carmel residents to spend more time indoors, but work continues to upgrade several Carmel parks by the time warmer weather returns.

Michael Klitzing, director of Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation, gave an update Dec. 6 to the Carmel City Council on various projects under way.

West Park is set to fully reopen in the spring of 2022 with a new playground and splash pad. The $6.2 million project was originally expected to be complete earlier this year, but Klitzing said delays in obtaining permits slowed the project from the start. Work also has been affected by supply chain issues and labor shortages.

When complete, Klitzing expects West Park’s features — which include a waterfall in the splash pad area — will be “a special experience.”

“This will be a splash pad like none other, as well as a play experience like none other,” Klitzing said.

Work to upgrade Meadowlark Park with a new playground and pickleball courts is expected to be complete by Memorial Day. CCPR officials had hoped the $3.5 million project would be complete by the end of this month, but Klitzing said it’s taken longer to receive key pieces of playground equipment than expected.

Inlow Park is receiving an updated and relocated splash pad to be built closer to the existing playground, two pickleball courts, expanded parking and a new restroom building. The $2.3 million project is expected to be complete by spring, which is in line with initial projections.

Work continues to develop a master plan for Bear Creek Park, but the site is open to the public on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. so residents can get a feel for it and provide feedback. A public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 25, 2022 at the Jill Perelman Pavilion at West Park to share proposed concept plans for Bear Creek Park and gather input from attendees.