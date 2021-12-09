Fishers police arrest teens following two separate school threats 

Fishers Police Dept. arrested a 13-year-old Riverside Junior High School student after the department was notified of a verbal bomb threat made against the school the morning of Dec. 9.

The threat was the second Riverside Junior High School received this week. Both were deemed not credible, according to the FPD.

Per the Dec. 9 threat, according to a press release from FPD, officers quickly determined the threat wasn’t credible.

FPD filed a charge of false informing, a Level 6 felony, against a male student, who was then released to the custody of his parents. Because he was a minor, the student was not identified.

FPD also arrested a 13-year-old female student on charges of felony intimidation Dec. 8 after a verbal threat was made against the school. After an investigation, officers determined the threat was not credible. The student was released to the custody of her parents.