Carmel police chief to retire in January 

Carmel Police Dept. Chief Jim Barlow has announced he will retire on Jan. 7, 2022. Mayor Jim Brainard has appointed Deputy Chief Jeff Horner as the department’s next chief.

Barlow has served with CPD for 38 years and has been chief for five years. He served as a firearms instructor for more than 30 years and spent 20 years on the SWAT team.

“Chief Barlow has played an integral role in making our police department one of the best in the country and one that continues to earn professional accreditation,” Brainard stated in a press release. “He has gone above and beyond in his dedication to serving the residents, visitors and business owners in Carmel and he will be missed. We wish him well in his well-deserved retirement.”

Barlow is a graduate of Indiana University and the FBI National Academy. He has worked as an investigator in both the Criminal Investigations Unit and Special Investigations Unit and served as the director of the Hamilton County Drug Task Force as well as the commander of the operations division and support division. In January 2011, he was promoted to assistant chief of police.

Horner has 28 years of experience in law enforcement with CPD. He received his bachelor’s degree from Ball State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.