Noblesville First UMC Church’s event benefits Janus

Noblesville First United Methodist Church Christmas Festival of Music and Art puts a spotlight on the art work of Janus Development Services clients.

Janus provides individuals with disabilities the opportunity to participate and contribute within the community.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 with the Janus Art Sale, followed by the prelude music at 6:40 p.m. and a 7 p.m. concert.

“Janus loves this event not just because of the around $3,000 typically raised for their work, but because it is also great for their clients to be connected to the community of Noblesville,” Noblesville First UMC lead pastor Jerry Rairdon said. “It makes them feel a part of the community and welcomed by the community. I know it does our congregation good to see the contribution people with special needs make to our community. I believe it makes us all a little more human and adds to the quality of our compassion.”

Jeff Wright, the church’s director of music ministry, said there is an offering during the performance, and all donations go to Janus Developmental Services.

Two choirs are featured. The Chancel Choir of First UMC is featured singing with an orchestra. In addition, the Janus Choir also will perform seasonal songs during the show.

“I think a favorite moment in the evening is when the audience sings along with the Chancel Choir and orchestra on a medley of Christmas carols,” Wright said. “It’s truly a magical experience to hear all those voices singing the songs of the season, accompanied by an orchestra.”

Wright said the collaboration with Janus started four years ago, but the performance was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more, visit NoblesvilleFirst.com/Festival.