Zionsville Lions Club donates to Zionsville Food Pantry’s new building

The Zionsville Lions Club recently presented a check for $10,900 to the Zionsville Food Pantry’s Raise the Roof campaign. The Zionsville Food Pantry has been in operation for more than 30 years, operating out of two classrooms and the hallway at Zionsville Presbyterian Church. The Zionsville Food Pantry has outgrown its space and plans on breaking ground in 2022 on a new 5,400-square-foot building on the Zionsville Presbyterian Church’s property. The Zionsville Lions Club’s donation will fund the purchase of a pallet jack and pallets for the new building. For more, visit zionsvillelions.com. For more about donating to the Raise the Roof campaign, email foodpantry@zpc.org.

