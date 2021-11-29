Noblesville announces Home for the Holidays tour schedule

Compiled by Chris Bavender

Noblesville’s Home for the Holidays tour, which is headlined by Santa Claus joined by several city department, including the police, fire, street, engineering, utilities and parks vehicles, begins Dec. 4. The tour ends Dec. 12. Below is a schedule of neighborhoods on the route:

1 p.m. Dec. 4 — The tour starts at NFD Station 75, 10170 E. 191st St. Subdivisions include Monarch Springs, Roudebush Farms, Roudebush Woods, Meadows, Highlands Prairie, Potters Woods, Greenvalley Estates, Fairfield Farms, Downtown Noblesville, Southwest Quad, North Lake Village and Noble Manor.

11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 — The tour starts on Herriman Boulevard and subdivisions include Sommerwood, Wellington North, Wellington Northeast, Fox Glenn, Stony Ridge, Sagamore, Park Place at Sagamore, Flagstone Ridge, Summerland Park, Flagstone Woods, Turnberry, Logans Pointe, Chapel Woods and Arbor Grove.

2:30 pm. Dec. 5 – The tour starts at the North Pointe Boulevard cul-de-sac. Subdivisions include Cumberland Pointe, Brighton Knoll, Waterman Farms, Cedar Path, Deer Path, Waterman Crossing, Blue Ridge Creek, Highlands at Stony Creek, Stoney Creek Estates and Union Crossing.

10 a.m. Dec. 11 — The tour starts at Noble Crossing Elementary, 5670 Noble Crossing Parkway. Subdivisions include West Haven, Westmoor, Twin Oaks, Cherry Tree Meadows, Willow Lake, Midland Overlook, Essex, Lakeforest, Wood Hollow, Reserve at Woodside, Slater Woods, Holston Hills, Kingsley, Lochaven, Lochaven at Noble West and East Haven.

1 p.m. Dec. 11 – The tour starts at NFD Station 76, 16800 Hazel Dell Rd. Subdivisions include Hazel Dell Woods, Slater Ridge, Slater Run, Cranbrook, Villages at Pebble Brook, Pebble Brook, Conner Crossing, Albany Ridge, Mill Grove, Sagewood, Settlers Mill, Stone Harbour, Harbour Manor, Whitcomb Ridge, Oakmont, Westridge and Westbrook Village.

1 p.m. Dec. 12 — The tour starts at Morse Beach Park, 19777 Morse Park Lane. Subdivisions include Morse Park Estates, Windwood, The Ridge, Monterey Village, Woods at Prairie Crossing, Prairie Crossing, Crystal Lake, East Harbour, Oakbay, North Harbor, Carlton Heights, Lakeside Estates, Harbor Woods, Lions Creek, Pine Knoll, Havenwood, Country Lake Estates, West Harbour, South Harbor and Morse Pointe.