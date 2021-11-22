‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ returns

After “A Beef & Boards Christmas” celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2017, the longtime show was put on hiatus so Beef & Boards could present other holiday musicals.

Now, after a four-year absence, it will return Nov. 26 to Dec. 23 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis.

“I’m so excited to bring back ‘A Beef and Boards Christmas’ because I love staging a fun musical revue,” said Carmel resident Ron Morgan, who handles the musical staging and choreography. “It gives us the opportunity to have a good time with all styles of music and dance. I feel like everyone in our audience will find something special for them in our show. It will be good to get together and have some good holiday cheer.

“We are bringing back our favorite cast members that help strengthen our show from year to year, including Kenny Shepard and Deb Wims. We also have some very talented new faces that will bring a fun energy to the show as well.”

Jalynn Steele, who made her Beef & Boards debut as Tanya in “Mamma Mia!” in 2017, will be the featured singer. Other performers include Pete Scharbrough, Bobbi Bates, Michael Ray Fisher and Bridgette Ludlow.

“The show features our great singers and dancers, but I think our audience loves to see our special characters such as the Grinch, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Rudolph and the star of our show, Santa,” Morgan said. “I also look forward to the excitement I feel when we perform our beautiful arrangement of ‘O Holy Night.’”

Morgan said some of the new songs include “Never Fall In Love with an Elf” from the musical “Elf” and “In the Mood Nutcracker” that features the Beef & Boards orchestra.

Morgan said patrons will see a variety of new costumes and technical aspects as well.

For more, visit beefandboards.com.