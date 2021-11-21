Zionsville chamber expands Small Business Saturday, prepares for Christmas in the Village

Following the success of last year’s Small Business Saturday, the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce will expand the event to span the entire weekend.

ZCC Executive Director Allyson Gutwein said last year’s event was so well received that chamber officials believed it was necessary to make this year’s event even larger.

“We handed out tote (bags) last year. We had little prizes in them and gift cards that were donated last year from Akard’s (True Value Hardware),” Gutwein said. “This year, we are expanding that to three days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

The chamber will celebrate Small Business Saturday from Nov. 26-28. Each day, a different free tote bag will be handed out. Inside the bags will be flyers for local businesses, and some will have gift cards. The totes will be given to businesses in advance so shoppers can pick them up while shopping.

Historically, Small Business Saturday falls the day after Black Friday and is meant to encourage residents to shop at local small businesses ahead of the holiday season.

“We want to emphasize the importance of shopping locally,” Gutwein said. “The whole idea is to incentivize people to come to Zionsville and get a free tote. Perennially, Small Business Saturday has been started by American Express, but it has really grown past that into something that a lot of folks celebrate. Everyone knows that Black Friday kind of starts this buying season for the holidays, and in the past many people know the reasoning behind it was that it was when businesses turned the corner and came into the black for the year, hence the name.

“Now it has become, ‘What are we doing to make sure that those dollars are being spent with our local businesses?’”

Small Business Saturday will coincide with the start of Christmas in the Village, the town’s annual holiday-themed event in the Village, and the Christmas in the Village Parade, which starts at 5 p.m. Nov. 27. During Christmas in the Village, Zionsville shops and restaurants will be open for and decorated for Christmas. Santa’s house will be on Main Street and will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Professional photographs with Santa will be available for a fee on Saturdays. On Sundays, pictures with Santa are free, Gutwein said.

Through the end of November and the month of December, Christmas in the Village will present several themed nights, including Ladies Night and Family Day. The events will take place in the Village in Zionsville. For more, visit zionsvillechamber.org.