Snapshot: Carmel Christkindlmarkt readies for Nov. 20 opening 

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt celebrated the return of the German-inspired holiday festival Nov. 18 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a soft opening for VIPs and the media. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Christkindlmarkt, held at Carter Green, features dozens of vendors selling food, drinks and holiday items; ice skating; children’s activities and more. It will be open to the public from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and noon to 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 20 to Dec. 24. Special hours of operation are noon to 9 p.m. Nov. 24, noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 20 to 23 and noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 24. The market is closed Nov. 25. Admission is free. Learn more at CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

