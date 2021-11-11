Carmel Middle School to present ‘Freaky Friday’

Carmel Middle School choral teacher Trisha Scheidies is so glad to have her students performing again.

Carmel Middle wasn’t able to stage a musical in the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s an incredible thing to put live theater back on stage, even with precautions in place,” said Scheidies, who is co-directing the musical. “It was really missed. It’s a great way for kids to get involved in school again. We’ve been so lucky we have students and parents willing to help.”

The school will present “Freaky Friday” at 7 p.m. Nov. 12-13 at CMS. The musical involves a mother and teenage daughter switching bodies.

Sixth-grader Alexis Vahrenkamp plays Ellie, who switches bodies with her mother.

“I think I’m better being the mom than the daughter,” Vahrenkamp said. “Playing a teenager doesn’t come naturally to me. It’s more work to do that part. Playing someone that confident isn’t really my thing.”

Vahrenkamp enjoys the song “Go,” which is performed during the scavenger hunt.

“You get to run around and just be really a kid, even though I’m playing a mom,” she said. “My character’s goal is to get an hourglass (to turn back time).”

Jackson Koechel, an eighth-grader, plays Mike, Ellie’s soon-to-be stepdad.

“It makes me step out of my comfort zone a little bit,” Koechel said. “I’m playing someone much older. There are way more lines than I had in sixth grade with (the school’s production of) ‘Footloose,’ and there is a lot more choreography.”

Eighth-grader Jett Kuznarsky portrays Adam, Ellie’s love interest.

“I never had this much impact in a show before,” said Kuznarsky, who played the police officer in ‘Footloose.’ “I wasn’t very confident in the beginning, but now I am super excited. I really enjoy dancing.”

Co-director Trisha Scheidies is in charge of choreography and vocal direction.

Emma Rund is the other co-director. Jason El Rite does the set design.

Tickets are $6 and $7 in advance. For tickets, visit carmelms.booktix.com.