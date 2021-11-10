Zionsville Community Schools, Zionsville Educators Association enter bargaining agreement, secure pay raises for teachers

Zionsville Community Schools and Zionsville Educators Association entered a two-year bargaining agreement Nov. 8 that secures pay raises for teachers.

The term of the agreement was set retroactively to begin July 1, 2021. It will remain in effect until June 30, 2023. During a Nov. 3 ZCS Board of Trustees meeting, ZCS Supt. Scott Robison said the state legislature provided more funds to schools through its funding formula, enabling the district to prioritize pay raises for teachers.

“The General Assembly did provide on average a 9.1 percent addition to the funding formula, and you will note that the proposed contract says average wages for ZCS teachers across the next two years in the proposed agreement (is) 9.2 percent,” Robison said. “The legislative priority was to get to $40,000 as a starting salary for teachers. ZCS is at $45,000.”

Robison said another legislative priority was for the average salary for Indiana teachers to be at least $60,000. He said ZCS’ average teacher salary would be $61,200 in the first year of the agreement and $62,200 in the second year.

The bargaining agreement was a result of a collaborative process between ZCS and ZEA, something both parties acknowledged was an exception to how bargaining agreements are typically negotiated in Indiana. It is the third of its kind struck between ZCS and ZEA.

“A collaborative process is rather unusual in Indiana schools,” Robison said. “Having bargained the other way for nearly 30 years, I would say that this is far superior in every way. And I think both parties would agree.”

Cindy King, co-president of the association, said the collaborative agreement accomplished the goals of both parties and met the needs of the association.