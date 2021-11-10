All aboard to to preserve railroad cars

The Hoosier Heartland Trolley Co.’s mission is to save the last remaining railroad cars.

The nonprofit’s stated goal is to develop the state’s only electric heritage railway to introduce Hoosiers to authentic transportation experiences as a community asset for education, economic development and tourism. The Hoosier Heartland Trolley Co. will hold a fundraiser called Hoosier Trolley Electric Brews from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 19 at Grand Junction Brewing Co. in Westfield.

“Our team will have various artifacts on display to connect guests to this rich history, including photos, advertising and other items from the interurban railways themselves,” said Cameron Nichols, a co-founder of the nonprofit and a Noblesville resident. “The fundraiser will feature craft brews, appetizers and desserts with a small exhibition of historic artifacts from our collection. There will be a short presentation about our work and how it will benefit our region through education, community placemaking and economic development opportunities.”

Nichols said proceeds will support projects, including the restoration of an Indiana interurban car, community outreach programs and the development of a permanent home for the organization.

Nichols said the Hoosier Heartland Trolley Co. is in discussion with community leaders about finding a permanent home. Nichols said the organization wants to announce a permanent site within the next two years

Nichols said the interurban car, which is being restored, was built in 1925 and based in Anderson. It operated from Indianapolis, Muncie, Fort Wayne, Noblesville, Carmel and Kokomo.

“The car is being restored to operating condition in order to develop the state’s only electric heritage railroad. The central exhibit will be a short ride on a real Indiana interurban car,” Nichols said.

The organization has preserved three of Indiana’s last interurban cars. It also has saved the last Indianapolis streetcar, an 1860s mule-drawn Indianapolis streetcar and an 1898 electric locomotive from Singer’s South Bend sewing machine cabinetry works.

Tickets are $40 each and must be purchased in advance at hoosiertrolley.org. All guests must be 21 or older. Each guest will receive one complimentary drink, appetizers and desserts.