Fishers Arts & Culture Commission identifies Partnership Program members

By Chris Bavender

The Fishers Arts & Culture Commission has selected seven local organizations as part of its inaugural Partnership Program for the 2021-22 season. The program recognizes local businesses, nonprofit organizations or individuals identified by the commission for going above and beyond in supporting, showcasing and advocating for public art or art programming in the Fishers community.

“The Partnership Program idea came about as we were thinking of ways to recognize the commitment and efforts of those going above and beyond to promote arts and culture in Fishers,” Fishers Arts & Culture Commissioner Marisol Sanchez said. “We wanted to celebrate and showcase those efforts and the people, businesses and organizations that were a part of it.”

Sanchez said the goal of the program is to widen the vision of the Fishers Arts & Culture Commission.

“It also serves as a mechanism to create more awareness of how arts and culture forms an integral part of placemaking and connectedness,” Sanchez said. “The hope is that this program can serve as a vehicle in bringing our community together and creating more engagement in the arts, which in turn enriches our culture. We want people to be able to experience Fishers in different and unique ways, and arts have a special way of doing just that.”

The seven partners were selected based on their intentional efforts in promoting the arts and adding to the cultural richness of the community. They are Fishers Arts Council; Four Day Ray Brewing; High Frequency Arts; Hub & Spoke; Ignite Studio; Meyer Najem; and Nickel Plate Arts.

Additional partners will not be selected for the 2021-22 season, but Sanchez said the commission will evaluate and make selections for the Partnership Program for 2022-23. For more about the Partnership Program, visit ThisIsFishers.com/Partners.