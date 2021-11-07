Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Single-vehicle accident in Carmel leads to death of driver

Single-vehicle accident in Carmel leads to death of driver

0
By on Carmel Community

A single-vehicle crash on Nov. 6 at the intersection of 106th Street and Ditch Road left a Carmel man dead.

According to the Carmel Police Dept., a preliminary investigation shows Paul Morse, 35, was driving a Ford truck westbound on 106th Street at a high speed and did not negotiate the roundabout intersection properly, crashing into the middle of it. The truck rolled onto its roof and came to rest northwest of the intersection. Morse, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ditch Road and 106th Street were closed for several hours as police investigated the accident. Police said they do not know at this time if drugs or alcohol played a factor.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts