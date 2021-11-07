Single-vehicle accident in Carmel leads to death of driver

A single-vehicle crash on Nov. 6 at the intersection of 106th Street and Ditch Road left a Carmel man dead.

According to the Carmel Police Dept., a preliminary investigation shows Paul Morse, 35, was driving a Ford truck westbound on 106th Street at a high speed and did not negotiate the roundabout intersection properly, crashing into the middle of it. The truck rolled onto its roof and came to rest northwest of the intersection. Morse, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ditch Road and 106th Street were closed for several hours as police investigated the accident. Police said they do not know at this time if drugs or alcohol played a factor.