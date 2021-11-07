IWS concert a ‘reflection’ of achievement

As the Indiana Wind Symphony celebrates more than two decades of enchanting local audiences, “A Time for Reflection” seemed a fitting title for its upcoming performance at the Palladium.

“For the ensemble, it is a time to reflect on a few highlights of our 23 years of performing in Carmel and central Indiana,” said Charles Conrad, the IWS’s founder and music director. “I always look forward, especially coming out of the pandemic, to seeing the audience and sharing great music with them.”

“A Time for Reflection” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, 1 Carter Green. The concert will feature the works of concert band composers James Stephenson, Gustav Holst, Alfred Reed, James Barnes and Indiana native Fred Jewell.

As one of the evening’s highlights, the ISW will debut an untitled piece written by Jewell nearly 90 years ago.

“Fred Jewell was one of the top march composers of the early 20th century, and recently we were presented a collection of about 40 manuscripts by Jewell and a few other composers,” Conrad said. “We will introduce these works to the band world over the next several years. This one is a terrific march that does not yet have a title, and we will accept suggestions from the audience for a possible title.”

Other selections for “A Time for Reflection” are Stephenson’s “Fanfare for Democracy” and “Luther: In Canon”; Holst’s “Suite No. 2 in F”; Reed’s “Symphonic Prelude on Black is the Color”; and Barnes’ “Third Symphony.”

“We hope the audience takes away the sway of emotions that a live concert in a wonderful facility such as the Palladium can present,” Conrad said. “It’s been a tough road for all of us, and if feels great to be able to present music again to an audience in a beautiful performing space.”

For more or for tickets, visit indianawindsymphony.org.