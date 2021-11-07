Carmel City Council president’s town hall meeting to cover safety measures, park plans

Carmel City Council President Sue Finkam will hold a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Wilfong Pavilion at Founders Park, 11675 Hazel Dell Pkwy.

Residents will hear presentations about several topics, including:

Bleeding control kits (Carmel Fire Dept. Chief David Haboush)

City safety and school resource officers (Carmel Police Dept. Chief Jim Barlow)

How the city determines which streets to pave each year (Carmel Street Dept. Commissioner Matt Higginbotham)

Plans for the new park at 146th St. and River Road (Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation Director Michael Klitzing)

Unveiling of initial plans for the pump house designs at Legacy (Carmel Utilities Director John Duffy)