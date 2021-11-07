Carmel City Council president’s town hall meeting to cover safety measures, park plans

Carmel City Council President Sue Finkam will hold a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Wilfong Pavilion at Founders Park, 11675 Hazel Dell Pkwy.
Residents will hear presentations about several topics, including:
-
Bleeding control kits (Carmel Fire Dept. Chief David Haboush)
-
City safety and school resource officers (Carmel Police Dept. Chief Jim Barlow)
-
How the city determines which streets to pave each year (Carmel Street Dept. Commissioner Matt Higginbotham)
-
Plans for the new park at 146th St. and River Road (Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation Director Michael Klitzing)
-
Unveiling of initial plans for the pump house designs at Legacy (Carmel Utilities Director John Duffy)