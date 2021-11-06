317Home Studio showcases furniture restorations, workshops at Carmel City Center 

Becky Null is a firm supporter of the Annie Solan brand of decorative furniture paint.

Null said she has used the paints for more than 20 years.

“I have tried other paints and always went back to Annie’s,” the Fishers resident said. “Annie’s paints are simply the best of the best, and I only stock her paints in my studio.”

Null hosted the grand opening Oct. 26 of her 317Home Studio, a furniture restoration and workshop, which is in Carmel City Center’s interior plaza at 715 Hanover Place.

Guests can purchase fully restored furniture with the Annie Sloan finish or join in-studio workshops to learn decoupage, molding, transfer and other restoration techniques using their own furniture pieces. A wide selection of Annie Sloan products is available for purchase, including paints, waxes and brushes.

“I have messaged back and forth with Annie, and if it is safe to travel, I will host a trip to Europe next summer to meet and introduce Annie to our group, tour her paint factory, take a painting lesson from her, meet her resident artists and discuss current paint trends with them,” Null said. “This is something I really want to do with customers and clients who share my passion for Annie Sloan’s paint and products.”

Null, who previously had an art studio at Friends Home Decor in Noblesville, said she conducts general workshops two to three times per month in the 1,300-square-foot studio.

“The general workshops are held on Saturday mornings and/or Thursday early evenings,” Null said. “These workshops vary between $40 to $65 per person. The workshops vary in length as well. For example, the open painting is $65 and includes lunch and color selection, and painting tips are offered. The painting techniques classes are $125, and there are three styles, introductory, traditional and contemporary.”

Null is conducting a decoupage workshop at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13. She also plans to host custom parties, such as Girls Night Out, birthday parties for children and adults, and group parties.

The hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more, visit 317homestudio.com.