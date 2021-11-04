Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Westfield Lions Club raises more than $2,200 at car show

Snapshot: Westfield Lions Club raises more than $2,200 at car show

0
By on Westfield Community

Westfield Lions Club Treasurer Keith Sanborn, left, watches as Westfield Lions Club car show chairman Tom Balchik presents a replica check to Emily Alberts. The Westfield Lions Club conducted a car show Oct. 9 at Grand Junction Brewery to raise funds for the EmilyStrong Foundation. The club raised $2,266.25, and the Emily Strong Foundation will donate the proceeds to Riley Hospital for Children. (Photo courtesy of the Westfield Lions Club)

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts