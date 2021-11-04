Snapshot: Westfield Lions Club raises more than $2,200 at car show

Westfield Lions Club Treasurer Keith Sanborn, left, watches as Westfield Lions Club car show chairman Tom Balchik presents a replica check to Emily Alberts. The Westfield Lions Club conducted a car show Oct. 9 at Grand Junction Brewery to raise funds for the EmilyStrong Foundation. The club raised $2,266.25, and the Emily Strong Foundation will donate the proceeds to Riley Hospital for Children. (Photo courtesy of the Westfield Lions Club)
Snapshot: Westfield Lions Club raises more than $2,200 at car show0
