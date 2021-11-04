Snapshot: Westfield Lions Club raises more than $2,200 at car show

Westfield Lions Club Treasurer Keith Sanborn, left, watches as Westfield Lions Club car show chairman Tom Balchik presents a replica check to Emily Alberts. The Westfield Lions Club conducted a car show Oct. 9 at Grand Junction Brewery to raise funds for the EmilyStrong Foundation. The club raised $2,266.25, and the Emily Strong Foundation will donate the proceeds to Riley Hospital for Children. (Photo courtesy of the Westfield Lions Club)

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) * First Name Select list(s) to subscribe to Morning Briefing

Entertainment

Food/Dining

Breaking News Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact