Snapshot: The Signature mixed-use development breaks ground

From left, City Councilor Jeff Worrell; Carmel Redevelopment Commission Director Henry Mestetsky; Great Lakes Capital Managing Director and Principal Clay Scheetz; Founding Principal of Tegethoff Development, Jeff Tegethoff; Mayor Jim Brainard; Managing Principal of Tegethoff Development Matt Cremer; Centier Bank Community Bank President Stave Watts; Carmel Redevelopment Commissioner Dave Bowers; and Carmel Redevelopment Commissioner Bill Hammer participate in the Nov. 1 groundbreaking for The Signature. The $66 million project will bring a mix of apartments, condos, a parking garage and ground floor retail space to the northeast corner of Old Meridian and Main streets. Learn more at The SignatureAtCarmel.com. (Photo courtesy of the City of Carmel)

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) * First Name Select list(s) to subscribe to Morning Briefing

Entertainment

Food/Dining

Breaking News Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact