Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: The Signature mixed-use development breaks ground

Snapshot: The Signature mixed-use development breaks ground

0
By on Carmel Community

From left, City Councilor Jeff Worrell; Carmel Redevelopment Commission Director Henry Mestetsky; Great Lakes Capital Managing Director and Principal Clay Scheetz; Founding Principal of Tegethoff Development, Jeff Tegethoff; Mayor Jim Brainard; Managing Principal of Tegethoff Development Matt Cremer; Centier Bank Community Bank President Stave Watts; Carmel Redevelopment Commissioner Dave Bowers; and Carmel Redevelopment Commissioner Bill Hammer participate in the Nov. 1 groundbreaking for The Signature. The $66 million project will bring a mix of apartments, condos, a parking garage and ground floor retail space to the northeast corner of Old Meridian and Main streets. Learn more at The SignatureAtCarmel.com. (Photo courtesy of the City of Carmel)

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts