From left, City Councilor Jeff Worrell; Carmel Redevelopment Commission Director Henry Mestetsky; Great Lakes Capital Managing Director and Principal Clay Scheetz; Founding Principal of Tegethoff Development, Jeff Tegethoff; Mayor Jim Brainard; Managing Principal of Tegethoff Development Matt Cremer; Centier Bank Community Bank President Stave Watts; Carmel Redevelopment Commissioner Dave Bowers; and Carmel Redevelopment Commissioner Bill Hammer participate in the Nov. 1 groundbreaking for The Signature. The $66 million project will bring a mix of apartments, condos, a parking garage and ground floor retail space to the northeast corner of Old Meridian and Main streets. Learn more at The SignatureAtCarmel.com. (Photo courtesy of the City of Carmel)
Snapshot: The Signature mixed-use development breaks ground
